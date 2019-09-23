VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 12.70 N/A -0.89 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see VBI Vaccines Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s upside potential is 875.80% at a $5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Competitively, Vital Therapies Inc. has 1.32% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Vital Therapies Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.