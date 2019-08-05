VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Comparison side by side

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 18.65 N/A -0.89 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.33 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Analyst Ratings

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Vaxart Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 640.41% for VBI Vaccines Inc. with consensus target price of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has stronger performance than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.