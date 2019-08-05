VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparing side by side

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 18.65 N/A -0.89 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VBI Vaccines Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 640.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.58% and 2.46%. 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has weaker performance than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats VBI Vaccines Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.