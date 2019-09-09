VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Contrasting side by side

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 15.24 N/A -0.89 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.71 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given VBI Vaccines Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 790.63% and an $5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 69.13%. Based on the results given earlier, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Sutro Biopharma Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. had bearish trend while Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.