VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Comparing side by side

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 14.53 N/A -0.89 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 82.55 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 753.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 57.4% respectively. Insiders held 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.