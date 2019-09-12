VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Comparing side by side

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 21.26 N/A -0.89 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Analyst Recommendations

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 612.76% for VBI Vaccines Inc. with consensus target price of $5. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 64.34%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that VBI Vaccines Inc. seems more appealing than Replimune Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 90.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Replimune Group Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance while Replimune Group Inc. has 24.2% stronger performance.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Replimune Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.