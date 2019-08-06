VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 18.76 N/A -0.89 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VBI Vaccines Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 636.05% for VBI Vaccines Inc. with average price target of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 0% respectively. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12%. Insiders Competitively, held 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.