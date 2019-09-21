VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Contrasting side by side

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 12.52 N/A -0.89 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.73 N/A -0.41 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 890.10%. Competitively MannKind Corporation has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 127.27%. The information presented earlier suggests that VBI Vaccines Inc. looks more robust than MannKind Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.4% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance while MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.