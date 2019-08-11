VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 18.33 N/A -0.89 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 23.46 N/A -4.28 0.00

Demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Insmed Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us VBI Vaccines Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, and a 653.35% upside potential. Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $45.2 average target price and a 178.50% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.