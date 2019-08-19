VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 17.10 N/A -0.89 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see VBI Vaccines Inc. and IMV Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VBI Vaccines Inc. and IMV Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given VBI Vaccines Inc. and IMV Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 624.74% upside potential and an average target price of $5. Competitively the average target price of IMV Inc. is $11.25, which is potential 261.74% upside. The results provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than IMV Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, IMV Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than IMV Inc.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.