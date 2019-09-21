VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Comparison side by side

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 12.52 N/A -0.89 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 93.80 N/A -2.40 0.00

Demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 890.10% upside potential and an average target price of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 65% respectively. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 7.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.