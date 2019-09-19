VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 12.64 N/A -0.89 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see VBI Vaccines Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 880.39% and an $5 average price target. Competitively GlycoMimetics Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.5, with potential upside of 18.66%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VBI Vaccines Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.58% and 0%. 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors GlycoMimetics Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.