VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 15.87 N/A -0.89 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights VBI Vaccines Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 681.25%. Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 138.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that VBI Vaccines Inc. looks more robust than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.