VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Contrasting side by side

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 21.18 N/A -0.89 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$5 is VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 551.81%. Competitively Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $12.25, with potential upside of 337.50%. Based on the results delivered earlier, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Caladrius Biosciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.