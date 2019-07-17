VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 23.21 N/A -0.89 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see VBI Vaccines Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VBI Vaccines Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3%

Analyst Ratings

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 494.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.