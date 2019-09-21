VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparing side by side

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 12.52 N/A -0.89 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.09 N/A -3.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see VBI Vaccines Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 890.10%. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 252.11%. The information presented earlier suggests that VBI Vaccines Inc. looks more robust than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 92.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has stronger performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.