Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Both Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.39 N/A -3.03 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vaxart Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vaxart Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk & Volatility

Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. Its rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has stronger performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Vaxart Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.