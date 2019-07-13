Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Both Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.43 N/A -2.47 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 145.03 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Vaxart Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Revance Therapeutics Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Vaxart Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $41.75, with potential upside of 232.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Vaxart Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.