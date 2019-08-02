Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Both Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.35 N/A -3.03 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.65 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility & Risk

Vaxart Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vaxart Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Radius Health Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 11.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vaxart Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 0% respectively. About 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.