Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -3.03 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vaxart Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Volatility and Risk

Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.52. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 183.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vaxart Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vaxart Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.2% and 51.3%. Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. was more bearish than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.