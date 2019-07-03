Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

As Biotechnology companies, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.38 N/A -2.47 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 14.76 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vaxart Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Vaxart Inc.’s 0.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta and it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. Its rival Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vaxart Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

On the other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 25.75% and its consensus target price is $105.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has -59.57% weaker performance while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 10.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.