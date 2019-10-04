Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Since Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 0.00 10.49M -3.03 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 82.41M -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vaxart Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 1,738,481,935.70% -139.4% -54.2% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3,233,539,982.74% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Vaxart Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 197.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vaxart Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.2% and 75.9%. About 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Kadmon Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.