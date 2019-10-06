Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

We are contrasting Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 0.00 10.49M -3.03 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 41.76M -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Vaxart Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 1,775,258,080.89% -139.4% -54.2% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 130,093,457,943.93% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.52 beta indicates that Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta and it is 131.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vaxart Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.2% and 4.3%. Insiders owned 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 47.06% stronger performance.

Summary

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.