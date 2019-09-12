Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

We are comparing Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.55 N/A -3.03 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.16 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vaxart Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Volatility and Risk

Vaxart Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.52 beta. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation has 7.3 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has weaker performance than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.