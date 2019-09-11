Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Since Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.57 N/A -3.03 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 106.33 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vaxart Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 82.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.