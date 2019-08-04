Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -3.03 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vaxart Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vaxart Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 and its Quick Ratio is has 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vaxart Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $31.33, which is potential -3.30% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vaxart Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.2% and 35.8%. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.