Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.38 N/A -2.47 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 72.18 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Vaxart Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vaxart Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34%

Volatility & Risk

Vaxart Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.37 beta. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.3 beta and it is 230.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 5.4% of Vaxart Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.