Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 0.00 10.49M -3.03 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 0.00 35.71M -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaxart Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaxart Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 1,669,053,301.51% -139.4% -54.2% CTI BioPharma Corp. 4,671,637,885.92% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk and Volatility

Vaxart Inc.’s 0.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, CTI BioPharma Corp. has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. was more bearish than CTI BioPharma Corp.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats Vaxart Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.