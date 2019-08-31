Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Both Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.48 N/A -3.03 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 114 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vaxart Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Vaxart Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Risk and Volatility

Vaxart Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. Its rival Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vaxart Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s consensus price target is $166.86, while its potential upside is 48.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. Insiders held 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.