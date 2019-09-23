Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Both Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -3.03 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vaxart Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vaxart Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.52 shows that Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Array BioPharma Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vaxart Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Array BioPharma Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Array BioPharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vaxart Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Array BioPharma Inc. has an average price target of $48, with potential upside of 0.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Array BioPharma Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.