Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Both Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.41 N/A -2.47 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 37 6.82 N/A 2.06 18.55

Table 1 highlights Vaxart Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7%

Risk and Volatility

Vaxart Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.37 beta. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. Its rival Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.1 and 16.1 respectively. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Vaxart Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -28.19% and its average target price is $38.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57% Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.