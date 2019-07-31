Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -2.47 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 68 303.69 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vaxart Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaxart Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 17 and 17 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vaxart Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 0%. Insiders held 5.4% of Vaxart Inc. shares. Comparatively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57% AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while AnaptysBio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.