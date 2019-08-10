Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.33 N/A -3.03 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaxart Inc. and Achaogen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vaxart Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Achaogen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus target price and a 1,718.18% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vaxart Inc. and Achaogen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.2% and 46.66%. About 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.69% of Achaogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.