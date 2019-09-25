Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Touches $0.40 Low on Sep, 25; CONVATEC GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNIT (CNVVF) Shorts Raised By 15.67%

CONVATEC GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNIT (OTCMKTS:CNVVF) had an increase of 15.67% in short interest. CNVVF’s SI was 561,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.67% from 485,100 shares previously. It closed at $2.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) reached all time low today, Sep, 25 and still has $0.38 target or 5.00% below today’s $0.40 share price. This indicates more downside for the $6.36 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.38 PT is reached, the company will be worth $318,150 less. The stock decreased 17.80% or $0.0873 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4031. About 2.39 million shares traded or 987.42% up from the average. Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) has declined 78.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.37% the S&P500.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes. It has a 26.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a portfolio of wound dressings that include antimicrobial and foam dressings to manage chronic wounds associated with ageing.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company has market cap of $6.36 million. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV.

