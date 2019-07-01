Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -2.47 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 214.89 N/A -2.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaxart Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vaxart Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Translate Bio Inc. is 10.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.5. Translate Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Vaxart Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 68.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vaxart Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 59.9%. 5.4% are Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has -59.57% weaker performance while Translate Bio Inc. has 38.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.