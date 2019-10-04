Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 0.00 10.49M -3.03 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaxart Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vaxart Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 1,765,993,265.99% -139.4% -54.2% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Surface Oncology Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vaxart Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 71.6% respectively. Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.