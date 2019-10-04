Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Contrasting side by side

Since Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 0.00 10.49M -3.03 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 7 0.00 13.16M -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vaxart Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 1,765,993,265.99% -139.4% -54.2% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 176,407,506.70% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vaxart Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is $17, which is potential 145.66% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance while RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 19.28% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.