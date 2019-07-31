Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -2.47 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 10 22.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaxart Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Vaxart Inc. has a beta of 0.37 and its 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.2 beta and it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. Its rival PolarityTE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. was more bearish than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.