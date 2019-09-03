Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.45 N/A -3.03 0.00 Novavax Inc. 9 6.81 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Risk and Volatility

Vaxart Inc.’s current beta is 0.52 and it happens to be 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Novavax Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vaxart Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Novavax Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Novavax Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vaxart Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Novavax Inc.’s average target price is $1.35, while its potential downside is -76.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vaxart Inc. and Novavax Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.2% and 30.7%. 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. was less bearish than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.