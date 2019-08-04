Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Comparison side by side

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -3.03 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 228.46 N/A -2.36 0.00

Demonstrates Vaxart Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaxart Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Vaxart Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.