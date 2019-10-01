Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 0.00 10.49M -3.03 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 25 0.00 11.82M -4.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vaxart Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Vaxart Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 1,689,483,008.54% -139.4% -54.2% Cortexyme Inc. 47,204,472.84% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.