Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Comparison side by side

Both Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.52 N/A -3.03 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 304.50 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.52 shows that Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.93 beta.

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. CorMedix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.