Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.12 N/A -3.03 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.47 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaxart Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. About 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has weaker performance than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.