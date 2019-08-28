Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Comparison side by side

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -3.03 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 8 2.35 N/A -4.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Vaxart Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vaxart Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 21.13% respectively. Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Vaxart Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. beats Vaxart Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.