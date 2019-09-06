Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.47 N/A -3.03 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vaxart Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 22.93% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.