Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vaxart Inc.
|1
|1.47
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
|BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.30
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vaxart Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vaxart Inc.
|0.00%
|-139.4%
|-54.2%
|BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 22.93% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Vaxart Inc.
|-1.43%
|1.08%
|-6.51%
|-64.97%
|-78.37%
|-63.3%
|BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7.7%
|16.49%
|-4.82%
|24.26%
|5.67%
|40.67%
For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.
Summary
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc.
Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.