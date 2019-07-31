Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -2.47 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 16.81 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vaxart Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaxart Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.37 shows that Vaxart Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. Its rival AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Vaxart Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vaxart Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.67, while its potential upside is 166.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vaxart Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.2% and 32.4% respectively. Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. was more bearish than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.