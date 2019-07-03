Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Comparing side by side

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -2.47 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vaxart Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vaxart Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.37 shows that Vaxart Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vaxart Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 162.69% and its consensus price target is $6.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vaxart Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 35.1%. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.