Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Comparison side by side

Both Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.29 N/A -3.03 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.32 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vaxart Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vaxart Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Volatility & Risk

Vaxart Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Advaxis Inc.’s 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.14 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. Its rival Advaxis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Advaxis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vaxart Inc. and Advaxis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Advaxis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.4 consensus target price and a 2.04% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vaxart Inc. and Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 39.2% respectively. Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Vaxart Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Advaxis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.