Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Upped Its Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Stock Price Declined; Clover Partners LP Raised Its Popular (BPOP) Holding by $945,000 as Market Value Rose

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 288,138 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 263,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.12M, up from 985,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 1.84M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starboard pressures Dollar Tree on Family Dollar, pricing – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Earnings Streak Will Continue for Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Nasdaq” published on December 08, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Is It Finally Time to Buy Dollar General Stock? – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar stores gain steam after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bluestein R H & holds 2,000 shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 5,257 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 1.84 million shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 14,275 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 1,903 shares. Harvest Strategies Ltd Llc invested 3.73% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 24,400 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 105,317 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Smithfield Trust Com reported 6,281 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 86,726 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Cap Management has 0.14% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 22,329 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 23,771 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd by 40,975 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $37.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 45,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).