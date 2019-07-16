Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Trimmed Stake in Brown & Brown (BRO) by $1.36 Million; As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Rk Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $970,972

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 67,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $128.08. About 2.00 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 46,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.85 million, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 689,775 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BRO’s profit will be $78.96 million for 31.32 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 21,275 shares to 413,892 shares, valued at $40.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs Cp (NASDAQ:IART) by 230,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Lc has 0.12% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 4.48 million shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 64,069 shares. Smithfield Co has 0.01% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 64,600 shares. State Street holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 9.40M shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 32,928 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). United Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Stephens Ar reported 42,465 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 47,050 shares. Bb&T holds 121,957 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 21.65M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 62,200 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 198,047 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.62 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Voya Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 325,580 shares. Hawaii-based Ckw Fincl Grp has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 1832 Asset Lp holds 82,215 shares. Pittenger Anderson stated it has 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 1.18M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tradition Capital Ltd reported 26,679 shares stake. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth stated it has 3,194 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Benedict Fincl Advsr holds 0.49% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 10,243 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc reported 6,750 shares. Argi Invest Serv Ltd owns 4,261 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 1,624 shares. 449,256 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,715 shares.